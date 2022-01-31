Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,884,000 after buying an additional 49,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.10 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

