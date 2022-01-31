Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $158.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.92.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.07. 3,645,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.77.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

