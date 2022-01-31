Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $155.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

