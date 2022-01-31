ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV opened at $63.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

