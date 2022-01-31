Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 103,332 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

HLX opened at $3.51 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $529.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

