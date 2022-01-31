Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 4,580 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 61.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,961,000 after buying an additional 74,826 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.