Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of SunOpta worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, lowered their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

STKL opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $515.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.87. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

