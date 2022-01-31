Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 29.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 53.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $76.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.24. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $119,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,990 shares of company stock worth $925,222. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

