Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of OrganiGram worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.40 on Monday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $419.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

OrganiGram Company Profile

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.