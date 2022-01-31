Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Scorpio Tankers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $13.59 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $793.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STNG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

