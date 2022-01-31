Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.27% of RE/MAX worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.42 million, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.47. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on RMAX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

