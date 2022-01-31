Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Up 147.3% in January

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PUYI traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.37. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55. Puyi has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

Get Puyi alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.