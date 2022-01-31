Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Lowered by Analyst

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CFB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CFB opened at $15.37 on Monday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $782.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

