Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.18.

Shares of MCD opened at $256.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $720,994,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

