Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for STMicroelectronics Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for STMicroelectronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

NYSE STM opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

