Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mattel has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 127,417 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.