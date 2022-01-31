Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Decreased by B. Riley

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $81.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $94.42. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $164,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $569,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 290.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

