Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Olaplex Holdings Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Olaplex in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $9,188,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $40,067,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $9,018,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $11,750,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.