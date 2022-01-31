Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Down 59.6% in January

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the second quarter worth $85,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Qilian International Holding Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

QLI opened at $2.20 on Monday. Qilian International Holding Group has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

