Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $600.55 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $600.55 million and approximately $69.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $6.07 or 0.00015784 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,990,683 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars.

