Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,882,000 after buying an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after buying an additional 147,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $116.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

