Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1,617.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 182,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,474,000 after purchasing an additional 171,466 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 28.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 60.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $498,529,000 after purchasing an additional 769,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $1,297,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,696 shares of company stock worth $60,428,964. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $222.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.34. The stock has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

