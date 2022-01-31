Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $228.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.52 and a 200-day moving average of $247.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $571 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.