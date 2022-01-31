Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.62.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $163.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.08 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.