Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,123,891 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.52.

Separately, began coverage on Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

In related news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.