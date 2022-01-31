Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.24) price objective on the stock.
LON QXT opened at GBX 150.50 ($2.03) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £100.01 million and a P/E ratio of 167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 172.04. Quixant has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.63).
About Quixant
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.