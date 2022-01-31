Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.24) price objective on the stock.

LON QXT opened at GBX 150.50 ($2.03) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £100.01 million and a P/E ratio of 167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 172.04. Quixant has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.63).

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

