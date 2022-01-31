Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RAND stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 371.76% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erland E. Kailbourne bought 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $25,952.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,270 shares of company stock valued at $296,059 over the last ninety days. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

