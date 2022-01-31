Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sprague Resources were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Sprague Resources news, CFO David C. Long acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David C. Long acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $17.29 on Monday. Sprague Resources LP has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). Sprague Resources had a positive return on equity of 102.39% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $665.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -42.54%.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

