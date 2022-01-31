Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Glatfelter were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Glatfelter by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,738,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,746,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after buying an additional 154,691 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 138.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,692,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,644,000 after buying an additional 982,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Glatfelter by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Glatfelter by 2,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 757,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 723,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Glatfelter stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $756.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.