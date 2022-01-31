Raymond James & Associates Invests $167,000 in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Medallion Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $171.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.74. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.