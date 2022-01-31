Raymond James & Associates Sells 390 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BOK Financial were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $101.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,154,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

