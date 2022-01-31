Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,741 Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000.

NBO opened at $11.95 on Monday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

In related news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $35,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

