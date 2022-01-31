Raymond James & Associates Takes $140,000 Position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Huttig Building Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Huttig Building Products by 62.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Huttig Building Products by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

HBP stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.51. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 67.80% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter.

Huttig Building Products Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

