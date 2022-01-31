Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.75 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REAL. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

REAL traded up C$0.33 on Monday, hitting C$5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.30. The firm has a market cap of C$463.21 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$5.50 and a 12 month high of C$18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

