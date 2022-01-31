Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $343.00 to $318.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $220.00.

1/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $381.00.

1/27/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $326.00 to $294.00.

1/10/2022 – Rockwell Automation is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Rockwell Automation is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $387.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $330.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $296.00 to $326.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $337.00 to $336.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

