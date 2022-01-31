Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $285.00 to $225.00.

1/20/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/19/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $154.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $260.00 to $230.00.

1/12/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $230.00.

1/7/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $330.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

ETSY traded up $9.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.04. 105,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,896. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 222,924 shares of company stock valued at $56,531,131 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

