Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Signature Bank (SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $508.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $440.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $380.00 to $415.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $387.00 to $429.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Signature Bank was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $375.00 to $415.00.

1/18/2022 – Signature Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point.

1/4/2022 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $301.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $161.54 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.31. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.