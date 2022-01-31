Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Halliburton (HAL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Halliburton (NYSE: HAL):

1/25/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/13/2022 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

1/4/2022 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Halliburton by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 402,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,429,038 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $148,639,000 after acquiring an additional 165,324 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

