Redpanda Earth Market Capitalization Reaches $2.47 Million (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $2.47 million and $184,009.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.06 or 0.06965444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,271.56 or 0.99615986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006676 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars.

