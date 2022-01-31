Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 840 ($11.33) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.14) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.14) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.74) to GBX 890 ($12.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.87) to GBX 980 ($13.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.14) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 814.73 ($10.99).

Redrow stock opened at GBX 615 ($8.30) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 665.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 662.47. The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 526 ($7.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 743.60 ($10.03).

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,502.86).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

