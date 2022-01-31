Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $754.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $756.00 to $754.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.95.
Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $614.73. 7,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $629.62 and its 200 day moving average is $620.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.
In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
