Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $754.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $756.00 to $754.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.95.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $614.73. 7,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $629.62 and its 200 day moving average is $620.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

