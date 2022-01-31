Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Up 109.7% in January

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RNLSY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.75. 59,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,826. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

