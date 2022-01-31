Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Repligen by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,690 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,736,000 after acquiring an additional 291,789 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $189.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.57 and a 200-day moving average of $257.83. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

