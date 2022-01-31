Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for National Grid (NGG)

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2022 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/24/2022 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/19/2022 – National Grid had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,100 ($14.84) to GBX 1,200 ($16.19).

1/17/2022 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2022 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

1/10/2022 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $1,105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,120.00.

12/2/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

NYSE:NGG traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,426. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

