ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.50.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,966 shares of company stock worth $13,051,522. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $216.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

