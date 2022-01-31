ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RMD. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.50.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $216.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,966 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,522 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.