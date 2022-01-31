Reviewing Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Harmonic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harmonic and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $378.83 million 2.80 -$29.27 million $0.06 172.20 BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 0.86 N/A N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmonic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Harmonic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic 1.42% 6.82% 2.89% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -165.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Harmonic and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 1 4 1 3.00 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmonic currently has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Harmonic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Harmonic beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

