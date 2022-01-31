Reviewing Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and EZCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A EZCORP 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A EZCORP 1.18% 3.17% 1.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and EZCORP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A EZCORP $729.55 million 0.46 $8.61 million $0.16 37.13

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of EZCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EZCORP beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The Other International segment includes the consumer finance activities in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Rollingwood, TX.

