Reviewing Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sumo Logic has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sumo Logic and Check Point Software Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $202.64 million 6.20 -$80.30 million ($1.04) -10.79 Check Point Software Technologies $2.06 billion 7.92 $846.60 million $6.06 19.69

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Logic and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic -48.16% -22.07% -16.23% Check Point Software Technologies 38.78% 25.29% 14.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sumo Logic and Check Point Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 5 3 0 2.38 Check Point Software Technologies 5 3 5 0 2.00

Sumo Logic currently has a consensus target price of $21.63, suggesting a potential upside of 92.74%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $129.36, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Sumo Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Sumo Logic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

