Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rezolute by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rezolute during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RZLT opened at $3.92 on Monday. Rezolute has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $17.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

